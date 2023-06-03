KTA urges government to reconsider decontrolling of mutton prices

AjazShahdhar, president of KTA, in a statement, said that the marriage season in the valley has started and Eid is also coming, and the repeal of the J&K Mutton (Licencing and Control) order, 1973 will not only increase the prices of meat but also lead to artificial scarcity and hoarding. There is also a possibility that it will lead to black marketing, he added.

Shahdhar said that if the government does not fix the prices, the mutton retailers themselves will fix the prices of meat and create difficulties for the common people.