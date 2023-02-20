KTA urges Govt to announce financial package for business community in Budget

President KTA, Ajaz Shahdhar stated in a statement that there is a market slump and that traders are having trouble making ends meet. There needs to be a financial influx into the markets since the post-COVID economic environment in Kashmir has not yet recovered.

