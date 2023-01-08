KTA urges govt to resolve artificial shortage of mutton
Srinagar, Jan 8: Expressing outrage over the artificial crisis, shortage and black marketing of mutton in the Srinagar Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has demanded the government to resolve the issue with mutual understanding with stakeholders.
President KTA, Ajaz Ahmad Shahdar said that an artificial shortage of mutton has been created in Srinagar for more than a week now, as a result of which sick patients are facing severe hardships.
“After the government strictly implemented the price of 535 per kg and sealed the shops of butchers who violated the official price list, where most of the butcher shops were closed, some of the same butchers sell meat at extra prices in morning and evening in their houses,” he said.
Shahdhar said that it is a tradition in the valley to give meat to the sick during winter, but the scarcity of meat has also worried sick people. He said that the matter should be resolved with understanding, keeping in mind the sentiments of stakeholders and the public, so that the artificial shortage ends, and the butchers’ shops can also open.
Shahdhar also demanded from the administration to take stern action against those butchers who take advantage of the compulsions of innocent consumers.