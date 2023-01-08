KTA urges govt to resolve artificial shortage of mutton

President KTA, Ajaz Ahmad Shahdar said that an artificial shortage of mutton has been created in Srinagar for more than a week now, as a result of which sick patients are facing severe hardships.

“After the government strictly implemented the price of 535 per kg and sealed the shops of butchers who violated the official price list, where most of the butcher shops were closed, some of the same butchers sell meat at extra prices in morning and evening in their houses,” he said.