KTMF delegation meets Chief Secretary, raises economic concerns in Kashmir

Jammu, Jan 8: Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) delegation led by Muhammad Yaseen Khan, convened with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to extend congratulations on his recent appointment and address pressing concerns affecting the economic landscape of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, KTMF acting President Muhammad Yaseen Khan said “we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Atal Dulloo on assuming the charge as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. Surely his appointment as a son of the soil fills us with hope and anticipation for positive changes. We also apprised the Chief Secretary of many issues confronting traders and business community of Kashmir which include J&K Bank. We asked for comprehensive financial solutions for small time traders.”

“We also urged Atal Dulloo to implore upon J&K Bank to revisit the lending policies pertaining to horticulture, education, relax lending guidelines to general traders falling under MSME sector, review rating mechanism and formulate a restructuring plan to provide additional funding to the borrowers.”

A statement said that the delegation collectively expressed concern over the decline in lending activities by J&K Bank. “We urged Chief Secretary Dulloo to implement urgent measures to encourage increased lending, considering the bank’s robust financial history. Moreover we advocate for a soft OTS policy and durable solutions for small time traders.”

“The other issues include, road widening and rehabilitation of shopkeepers. Delegation members highlighted the inadvertent impact of ongoing road widening projects on local shopkeepers. They called for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to ensure affected individuals are adequately compensated and provided with viable alternatives, striking a balance between infrastructural development and the livelihoods of traders.”

“Power amnesty and efficiency was also discussed thoroughly. The delegation collectively addressed power-related issues faced by commercial consumers, stressing the need for an amnesty programme. Additionally, we emphasized the importance of enhancing the efficiency of electricity supply, calling for a focused strategy to streamline power distribution and address existing inefficiencies,” Khan stated.

Khan said, “Parking facilities and fire tender accessibility in Downtown and other towns of Valley was also deliberated with the Chief Secretary.”

The delegation comprised of Mohammad Yaseen Khan, Bashir Ahmad Rather, Din Mohd Mattoo, Lateef Ahmad Sofi, Qazi Tauseef, Rafiq Ahmad Zargar, Ajaz Sofi President Traders Federation Handwara, Manoj Tandon President Traders Federation Kupwara, Mohd Ashraf Ganie President Traders Federation Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Parra President Traders Federation Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmad Kar President Traders Federation Pulwama & Riyaz Ahmad Mantoo Chairman Traders Federation Shopian.

KTMF extended a warm invitation for Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to visit Srinagar and neighboring towns. We expressed our eagerness to facilitate the visit, providing Chief Secretary Dulloo with firsthand insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by local communities, the statement said.