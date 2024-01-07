KTMF demands compensation for Kupwara market fire victims

Srinagar, Jan 7: Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has expressed deep concern and sorrow over a midnight blaze that swept through Kupwara Market, consuming approximately 30 shops on Thursday night.

A statement said that the fire erupted in the pre-dawn hours, originating from a single shop and rapidly spreading to adjacent structures, causing extensive damage to the market.

A delegation from KTMF, led by Muhammad Yaseen Khan and including Qazi Tauseef, Ajaz Sofi, President of Traders Federation Handwara, Fayaz Ahmad, President of Kulangam Traders Association, and Chief Organizer of Handwara Traders Association, Irshad Ahmad, along with Abdul Rashid, Secretary of Handwara Traders Association, visited Kupwara to express condolences and solidarity with the affected traders. The delegation witnessed the devastation and the complete destruction of properties, emphasising the urgent need for administrative intervention.

In a statement issued by KTMF, it was highlighted that most of the shops affected by the fire had no insurance coverage, resulting in substantial losses for the traders.

President KTMF, Mohammad Yaseen Khan, stated, “It is not just the infrastructure that has been damaged; the merchandise worth crores of rupees also got ruined in the unfortunate incident. I, on behalf of KTMF, express my unity with the affected traders in their difficult times. I hope and pray for their early revival.”

Considering the magnitude of the losses incurred, KTMF has appealed to Ayushi Sudan, the District Commissioner of Kupwara, to promptly assess and provide fair compensation to the affected traders. President Khan urged the DC to expedite the compensation process, taking into account the specific needs and challenges faced by each affected business.

Manoj Tandon, the caretaker President of the Kupwara Traders Federation, briefed President Khan about the extensive damage caused by the blazing fire.