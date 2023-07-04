KTMF pitches for simplified, trader friendly tax system

"We were promised in all the seminars and the meetings that during the first few years of the GST it will be treated as an educational period and no penal action will be taken on the trade for all small clerical mistakes done unintentionally. But surprisingly we are receiving all sorts of notices under all the possible sections of the GST rules," Khan said.

“GST must be easy to manage and also not increase the cost of doing business. While it may be frustrating to experience many issues and the potential impact on business, it is encouraging that the State Taxes Department is actively seeking to address the problems and find solutions. Continued communication and sharing of experiences between traders and the department will be essential in resolving these challenges and ensuring a more efficient and reliable taxation system in coming times. In this regard we propose that the Government organise a Stakeholders Consultation in every financial quarter with a view to offering feedback to the department. This consultative and collaborative approach is instrumental in making responsive and responsible policymaking”.