KTMF urges J&K Bank to ensure uninterrupted digital services

Srinagar, July 8: Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has appealed to keep designated bank branches open and ensure uninterrupted digital services ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
A statement issued by KTMF President Haji Muhammad Yaseen Khan said, “in order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and commerce in particular and public we appeal to keep the banks open in general ahead of a day prior to Eid ul Adha. We already had a dry pre-Eid week with minimum footfall adding that that is why the government has been requested to keep financial institutions open on Saturday."
Khan said we urge J&K Bank for smooth digital transaction services and banks must ensure round-the-clock ATM services. If any technical problem arises, it should be resolved as soon as possible and an adequate cash supply should be maintained at ATM booths.