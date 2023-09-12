KU organises campus recruitment drive

Srinagar: The Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir Tuesday organised a mega campus recruitment drive by Shuraa Management and Consulting, Dubai, United Arab Emeritus (UAE) here at the main campus.

Shurra is a leading management and consulting company operating from Dubai for the last twenty (20) years and has a global presence in major locations including Dubai, London, Mumbai, Dhaka and Delhi.

Head, Department of Management Studies, Prof Bashir Ahmad Joo thanked the recruiters for visiting the campus and providing the youth an opportunity to get placed in the corporate sector.