KU organises campus recruitment drive

Srinagar: The Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir Tuesday organised a mega campus recruitment drive by Shuraa Management and Consulting, Dubai, United Arab Emeritus (UAE) here at the main campus.
Shurra is a leading management and consulting company operating from Dubai for the last twenty (20) years and has a global presence in major locations including Dubai, London, Mumbai, Dhaka and Delhi.
Head, Department of Management Studies, Prof Bashir Ahmad Joo thanked the recruiters for visiting the campus and providing the youth an opportunity to get placed in the corporate sector.
“The placement office of the department has developed a strong corporate connect as a result of which leading companies visit the campus for recruitment,” he said.
Head Talent Acquisition/Human Resource, Shurra Management and Consulting said Kashmir has a rich talent pool and assured the company will continue to recruit from the campus and will also encourage other companies from the Gulf to explore the rich talent pool of the University of Kashmir.
Shuraa Management and Consulting, Dubai visited the campus to recruit candidates for their offices in Dubai, Mumbai and Delhi.