Kupwara becomes milk surplus district with 15.39 crore litres annual production

Kupwara, June 3: With the substantial increase in cattle population and employing modern interventions, the milk production in Kupwara district has reached an all-time high of 1539,50,000 litres per year generating an income of Rs 537 crore annually from milk alone making the district Kupwara milk Surplus, besides playing a crucial role in the growth of rural agri-economy.
Milk productivity in the Financial year 2021-22 in the Kupwara district was 1323, 20,000 litres which reached 1539,50,000litres during the financial year 2022-23.
The total tagged cattle population of the Kupwara district is 1.58 lakh, while the number of poultry birds has touched 5.06 lakh with a total egg production of 1.45 crore per year.
Dairy farming is a major source of livelihood for many families in the Kupwara district and this sector is constantly growing with a focus on increasing milk production and improving the quality of milk, besides upgrading milk collection, processing and marketing infrastructure with the intervention of centrally sponsored schemes.
The dairy sector in the Kupwara district is holding immense potential for the economy and provides employment opportunities, besides contributing to the local population's well-being.
With the increased demand for dairy products and interventions of the government, significant growth is being recorded in this sector.
The use of artificial insemination (AI) in the dairy sector has been proven to be a highly effective tool to increase animal productivity. By using AI, dairy farmers are benefitting from the efficient use of high-quality bulls.
Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) Kupwara said that during 2022-23, 34731 artificial insemination procedures were done in the district while in 2021-22, 33866, AI procedures were done.