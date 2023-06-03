Kupwara becomes milk surplus district with 15.39 crore litres annual production

Milk productivity in the Financial year 2021-22 in the Kupwara district was 1323, 20,000 litres which reached 1539,50,000litres during the financial year 2022-23.

The total tagged cattle population of the Kupwara district is 1.58 lakh, while the number of poultry birds has touched 5.06 lakh with a total egg production of 1.45 crore per year.