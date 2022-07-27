Kupwara man gets 1-year jail in cheque bounce case

Kupwara, July 26: A court in the Kupwara district sentenced a man to one year in prison in a cheque bounce case.
The court also ordered him to pay a fine of ten lakh rupees, and if the fine is not paid, the accused would be held for an additional three months.
The court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora while convicting Muhammad Sadiq Shah son of Sunaullah Shah resident of Kralpora Kupwara sentenced him to undergo one year of imprisonment.
“This court deems it appropriate to convict the accused and awards a sentence of simple imprisonment of one year for the offence under section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881," the court said.
The Court also ordered that the accused person shall pay a fine of ten lakh rupees and in default of the payment of the fine, the accused has to undergo further detention of three months more.
The case against the accused was filed by Muhammad Yasmeen Khan son of Muhammad Zaman Khan resident of Kalmoona, Kupwara.