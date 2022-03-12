'Kupwara produces 2.3 lakh metric tons of fruit annually'

Because of the concerted efforts of the horticulture department in the district, there was a significant increase in the 'A- Grade' production of fruits during the year 2021 and the sector touched new heights. It helped the orchardists to sell their produce on average of Rs 800 to 1000 per box thereby improving the socio-economic life of the people associated with this job.

In order to increase the production by 3 fold and improve the quality of fruits and double the income of a grower, the introduction of a modified high-density scheme has proven up to the mark.

The department of horticulture is making all-out efforts for coverage of maximum area under this scheme in the district so that the economic conditions of farmers and orchardists are increased to a respectable level.

Under the scheme 6.15 hectares of land have been brought under high-density plantation in this district while a target of 100 hectares has been fixed for 2021-22 against of which 40 hectares have been already identified for execution and the work is in progress.