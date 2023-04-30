Kupwara’s Haseena Begum leads way in organic farming

Srinagar: Haseena Begum, of Hyhana Village Kupwara, has become a role model in organic farming for aspiring women entrepreneurs of Kupwara with her success as an empowered agripreneur.

Haseena Begum, wife of Muhammad Shafi, was earlier running a small hotel on a rented building in village Hyhama and living a hard life.

After being encouraged and motivated by the officials of the agriculture department to start organic farming, Haseena embarked on this new venture with all her devotion and vigour which ultimately transformed her life. She says after being introduced to the concept of organic farming, she started vegetable cultivation to cater to the daily requirements of her hotel. She had very poor financial health and had to borrow Rs18000 for purchasing seeds for the vegetable farm.

She also sought guidance from Agriculture Department to maintain the farm under constant supervision. And, in the first year, only she produced 18 quintals of vegetables including Squash, Beans, Cabbage, Tomatoes and Garlic which she sold for Rs 1 lakh.