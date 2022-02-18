KU's North Campus organises placement drive

Srinagar, Feb 18: Kashmir University's North Campus held a placement drive for its students from the Department of Computer Science as well as the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
As per the statement, the placement drive was held by LeLafe IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a renowned IT services and software firm, as part of North Campus administration's continued effort to secure future prospects of its students.
It said that 36 students from both departments were interviewed and shortlisted during the placement drive. Of these, 13 were selected to work on different roles and assignments with the IT firm led by its Chief Operating Officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Farooq, Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Er Khalid Hussain, Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering discussed the industry requirements and initiatives required to produce better talent.
Dr Umar, who is also Placement Officer at North Campus, said they are working hard to conduct such drives frequently to ensure better placement opportunities for their students.
He said it is important to enhance the institution's linkage with the Industry to constantly update its students with the Industry requirements.
He said the company will also sponsor the education of two students under its CSR initiative.
Director North Campus Prof Pervez Ahmad complimented the shortlisted candidates and appreciated the efforts of the Placement Officer in organising such drives.
Prof Parvez thanked Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir for their constant support to the endeavours and initiatives of the North Campus.