KU's North Campus organises placement drive

As per the statement, the placement drive was held by LeLafe IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a renowned IT services and software firm, as part of North Campus administration's continued effort to secure future prospects of its students.

It said that 36 students from both departments were interviewed and shortlisted during the placement drive. Of these, 13 were selected to work on different roles and assignments with the IT firm led by its Chief Operating Officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.