‘KVIB disbursed Rs 131 Cr margin money during 2022-23’

As per the statement, senior officers from Board, officers from participating banks and district officers of KVIB Kashmir division attended the said meeting.

In the meeting, it was informed that during the current financial year, margin money of Rs 131.46 crore has been released by J&K KVIB for the establishment of 6000 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 46640 persons; out of which margin money of Rs 87 crore for 4195 units has been released in favour of entrepreneurs of Kashmir Division while as margin money of Rs 44.46 crores for the establishment of 1805 units have been released in Jammu Division. It was further informed that 42% of the total cases settled during the current financial year are of women entrepreneurs.