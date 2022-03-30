‘KVIB disburses Rs 377 crore among 16724 units in 3 yrs’

Bandipora: A one-day Awareness camp on employment generation programmes was today organized by J&K KVIB at ITI Hajin, Bandipora.
Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice-Chairperson J&K KVIB, chaired the event. Highlighting the potential of the MSME sector for overall growth, development and prosperity of the society, she said that the MSME sector is the biggest employer after the Agriculture sector providing employment for 50 million people in the country.
She added that UT of J&K is endowed with a youth dividend which, if properly channelized, can be a catalyst in the eradication of unemployment.
She informed that to facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for our teeming youth and to further boost the MSME sector, Central, as well as UT governments, have introduced various employment generation programmes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).
She divulged that performance of J&K KVIB in the implementation of these schemes has been applauded at National Level and stated that over the last three years margin money of Rs. 377.18 crores has been released for the establishment of 16724 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 128022 persons in Kashmir Division under JKREGP and PMEGP.