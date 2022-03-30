‘KVIB disburses Rs 377 crore among 16724 units in 3 yrs’

She added that UT of J&K is endowed with a youth dividend which, if properly channelized, can be a catalyst in the eradication of unemployment.

She informed that to facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for our teeming youth and to further boost the MSME sector, Central, as well as UT governments, have introduced various employment generation programmes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).