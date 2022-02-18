KVIB disburses Rs 400 cr margin money in 3 years

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chairperson stated that for the last three years the Board has expanded its activities through every nook and corner of J&K and released margin money (subsidy) of Rs 400.49 crore, against a loan of Rs 1201.44 crore, resulting in the creation of direct/indirect jobs to 139964 persons for the last three years.

She further stated that J&K KVIB is rendering yeoman service in the creation of employment avenues for educated unemployed youth, poor, down-trodden and weaker sections of the society.