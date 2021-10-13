KVIB Kashmir organises Bankers Meet

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), today organized Monitoring and Bankers Meet to review progress of schemes implemented under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

At the beginning of the meeting, KVIB officers gave a detailed presentation on performance of KVIB Kashmir Division under PMEGP for the year 2019-20 to 2021-22 and JKREGP.

The meeting held deliberations on the wide range of issues including sanctioned cases for loan, rejection of cases by banks, pendency of cases besides increasing the performance under the schemes to help youth to establish their industrial units.

Speaking on the occasion, VC, KVIB asked representatives of various banks not to reject cases on frivolous issues instead approve the cases so that youth will not feel dejected. She enjoined on the Bankers to clear the cases of ex-servicemen on priority basis.