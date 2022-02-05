KVIC cancels certification of its oldest Khadi institution for selling fake products

The institution was running the Khadi Emporium at Metropolitan Insurance House, a heritage building, located in Mumbai since 1954.

"With cancellation of the registration, Khadi Emporium ceases to be a genuine Khadi outlet and is no longer permitted to sell Khadi products from the Emporium. "KVIC is also contemplating legal action against the MKVIA for criminal breach of trust and cheating public at large by misusing the credibility and popularity of brand Khadi," an official statement said.