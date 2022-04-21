KVIC puts J&K ahead of all states in creating self-employment under PMEGP

“The record number of PMEGP units in Jammu and Kashmir is also a testimony of how people of the UT, after the abrogation of Article 370, are participating in government schemes to strengthen the local economy and pave the way for the overall development of the state.”

The development of the union territory has been the focus area of the Modi government with a special thrust given on creation of local employment in the state since 2014-15. The efforts have fortified since 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir was made a union territory, Saxena added.

Similarly, the total margin money subsidy disbursed by KVIC in the UT in six years (2008-09 to 2013-14) was a meagreRs 145 crore, whereas it disbursed a whopping Rs 1,080 crore as Margin Money Subsidy in the last eight years (2014-15 to 2021-22).

Further, KVIC created a total of 85,719 employment under PMEGP in the first six years (2008-09 to 2013-14) whereas the last eight years have seen a massive 4.10 lakh employment in UT.