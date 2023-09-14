KVK Anantnag organises Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme

Anantnag: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anantnag today organised an Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) on the Importance of Summer Pruning in Apple for Entrepreneurship Development at Government Degree College, Dooru approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), New Delhi.

A statement issued here said that Dr Ishtiyaq A. Khan, Training Coordinator & Head, KVK-Anantnag emphasized the importance of instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in students from a young age. He delivered a comprehensive powerpoint presentation highlighting entrepreneurship opportunities in the horticultural sector, showcasing successful entrepreneurs nurtured by Kendra, and expressing gratitude to MSME for the support.

Dr Ghulam Hassan Thakur, Principal GDC, Dooru underscored the need for skill-based training programmes to promote self-employment and expressed gratitude to KVK-Anantnag for choosing their college for this vital entrepreneurship awareness programme. The event was also attended by the Director, the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, Faculty Members from EDI Anantnag and officials from the Department of Horticulture. They provided insights into various schemes aimed at assisting aspiring entrepreneurs for developing their businesses.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Prof. Ab Basit Reshi.