KVK Budgam holds training for FPO directors

Dr Mir Nadeem Hassan (Coordinator FPO) presented a brief progress report of two FPOs. Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone highlighted the role of FPOs in doubling the farmer’s income. Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Budgam ensured full support and cooperation in the implementation of FPO scheme in the District. Regional Director NCDC, Government of India discussed various issues regarding FPO formation and its implementation and assured all possible assistance from their organization. In the end, the vote of thanks was presented by DrVaseemYousuf (SMS Plant Protection) KVK Budgam.