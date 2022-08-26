KVK Budgam holds training for FPO directors

Srinagar, Aug 26:KrishiVigyan Kendra Budgam organized one-day “Interaction cum training programme on Role and responsibilities of Board of Directors of FPOs” today at KVK Campus. Regional Director NCDC, Govt. of India, Lt. Col. Ashish Mohan Agarwal was Chief Guest on the occasion.
The programme was also attended by Deputy Director, NCDC Govt. of India VivekTripathialongwith Deputy Registrar Cooperative Budgam, AbidaNabi, Scientists of the Kendra and members of Boards of Directors of two FPOs.
Dr Mir Nadeem Hassan (Coordinator FPO) presented a brief progress report of two FPOs. Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone highlighted the role of FPOs in doubling the farmer’s income. Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Budgam ensured full support and cooperation in the implementation of FPO scheme in the District. Regional Director NCDC, Government of India discussed various issues regarding FPO formation and its implementation and assured all possible assistance from their organization. In the end, the vote of thanks was presented by DrVaseemYousuf (SMS Plant Protection) KVK Budgam.