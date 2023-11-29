KVK Ganderbal holds workshop on fish nutrition

Srinagar, Nov 29: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held a mega awareness workshop-cum-training programme on ‘Fish Nutrition & Feeding’ at National Fish Seed Farm, Mansabal.

The workshop was organised by SKUAST-K’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ganderbal in collaboration with the line department. The program provided valuable insights into the formulation of quality fish feed, feeding strategies and the importance of nutrition for the prevention of diseases in fish.