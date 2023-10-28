KVK Ganderbal's Millets Day celebration showcases future of agriculture
Ganderbal, October 28: The Millets Day celebration held on Saturday brought together a remarkable fusion of agricultural innovation and nutritional awareness. Organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Ganderbal, this event aimed to highlight the pivotal role that millets play in sustainable agriculture and their significant potential in addressing food security and nutrition challenges.
A statement said that the programme commenced with a warm welcome by Dr SA. Banday, a Horticulture Scientist, set the stage for a day filled with insightful discussions and demonstrations.
In the keynote address, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, and the Chief Guest of the event, emphasised the importance of millets as nutrient-rich alternatives to high-calorie grains. He underscored the significance of millet in the context of lifestyle diseases and the global obesity epidemic. Prof. Makhdoomi called for the popularization of major and minor millet production across the district, citing their ability to thrive with minimal water and in shorter growth cycles. He applauded Team KVK for their efforts in advancing knowledge and enhancing the capacity of farmers.
Dr Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Ganderbal, delivered a comprehensive overview of the importance of millet cultivation and its potential to elevate the nutritional status of farmers while improving their socio-economic conditions. He urged active participation from all relevant departments to ensure the smooth execution of the "Promotion of Millets and Nutri Cereals in District Ganderbal" project. Dr Abidi committed full support, including value addition, branding, and the formation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for those venturing into millet cultivation.