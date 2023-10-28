KVK Ganderbal's Millets Day celebration showcases future of agriculture

A statement said that the programme commenced with a warm welcome by Dr SA. Banday, a Horticulture Scientist, set the stage for a day filled with insightful discussions and demonstrations.

In the keynote address, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, and the Chief Guest of the event, emphasised the importance of millets as nutrient-rich alternatives to high-calorie grains. He underscored the significance of millet in the context of lifestyle diseases and the global obesity epidemic. Prof. Makhdoomi called for the popularization of major and minor millet production across the district, citing their ability to thrive with minimal water and in shorter growth cycles. He applauded Team KVK for their efforts in advancing knowledge and enhancing the capacity of farmers.