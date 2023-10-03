KVK Gurez kickstarts Training programme under HADP

Bandipora, Oct 3: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Gurez Tuesday kick-started a six-day training programme titled ‘Certification and Marketing of Organic Produce under HADP Project -16’.
The programme was attended by SDM Gurez Mukhtar Ahmad, Head of the KVK Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat, NT Gurez, besides other scientists of the Kendra.
Dr Bilal on the occasion spoke about the opportunities for educated rural youth under HADP in this valley and shared his experiences about the scope of organic farming in this region.
He also discussed various modalities to be adopted for declaring Gurez as an organic valley and harnessing the benefits of organic produce of this remote valley. He urged educated rural youth to come forward in order to carry this mission to its logical end.
SDM Gurez on the occasion appreciated the role of KVK-Gurez in the remote valley and focused on the importance of these events in this valley. He showed his satisfaction in engaging the educated rural in such types of opportunities so as to earn their livelihood and live a successful life.
It was given out that during the course of a six-day programme, participants will be exposed to various ways and means by which this valley could be declared as organic and people will get the higher prices of their farm produce.