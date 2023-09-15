Labour Deptt Udhampur extends Educational aid to wards of Registered Workers

This assistance has been provided under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) schemes, specifically meant for registered Workers.

In her address at the event, the Deputy Commissioner commended the continuous efforts of the Labour Department in providing financial relief to underprivileged laborers. She emphasized the need to extend the benefits of government schemes to maximum number of workers, stressing that the economic and social security of the labor class remains a top priority for the government.