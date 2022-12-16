Ladakh’s Raktsey Karpo apricot gets GI tag

Kargil, Dec 16: In a major recognition, the government has granted Geographical Indications (GI) tag to nine new products from different states and union Territories of the country including the famous ‘Raktsey Karpo apricot’ variety of Ladakh
With this, the total number of GIs has reached 432 in the country. Raktsey Karpo apricots known for their pure organic sweetness are famous in Ladakh and all over the country.
“ The sweetest Apricot gets GI Tag. This is great news for the Horticulture sector. Many other popular varieties are also under the GI process” said Secretary Ladakh Ravinder Dangi.
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. There is a proper process for registration of GI products, which includes filing of the application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.
According to the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) Raktsey Karpo’s TSS (total soluble solids) at 37.9ºBrix is the highest reported in the world in fresh apricots to date. TSS is one of the ways to calculate sweetness, which is a commonly used quality index in many types of fruit.