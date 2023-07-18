LalitSuri Hospitality Group launches Shree Anna

Srinagar, July 18: The LalitSuri Hospitality Group, one of India's leading hospitality brands, is proud to announce the launch of “Shree Anna” - a pan India promotion of India's millets, taking place at all The Lalit properties across the country including The LalitSuri Hospitality School and Subros.
A statement issued here said that the launch event featured some of the foremost personalities in the city.
Millets, a home grown crop with diverse varieties, are being promoted by The Lalit Group for their exceptional nutritional value and versatility. This promotion aims to raise awareness about millets, their health benefits, and their importance in supporting the livelihoods of farmers.
The event kicked off with an address by the chief guest, who explained the concept and significance of the event. Guests were treated to a sumptuous plated meal featuring a variety of millet-based dishes. Media interactions took place after the meal, providing an opportunity to learn more about the health benefits and versatility of millets.
To commemorate the occasion, each guest received a box of home-made ragi cookies, along with a booklet highlighting the health benefits and origins of millets. Following the launch event, the Healthy Millet Menu will be available for a month at all The Lalit outlets across India, including 24/7, Oko, and Baluchi. Each city's executive chef will play a pivotal role in showcasing the menu.
"The Healthy Millet Menu is a celebration of the rich culinary and agricultural heritage of India. Millets are not only packed with nutrients, but they also provide a sustainable solution that benefits both our well-being and the livelihoods of our farmers," said Chef Ravi Kant, Executive Chef at The Lalit New Delhi.
The Healthy Millet Menu offers a wide range of millet-based dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. From Foxtail Millet and Barnyard Millet to Finger Millet and Kodo Millet, each variety brings its unique flavour and nutritional benefits. The menu features delectable options such as Crunchy Edamame and Amaranth Salad, Thai Spiced Infused Foxtail and Pomelo Salad, Crunchy Quinoa Bites and RagiIdlis among others.