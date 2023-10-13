Lavender cultivation takes centre stage at Farmers Scientists Interaction Meet in Bhaderwah

The gathering witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from the farmers and entrepreneurs who showed a keen interest in exploring value-added opportunities for lavender. They expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitender Singh, for initiating the third edition of the Aroma Mission.

Touqeer Bagban, a young entrepreneur from Bhaderwah, voiced his appreciation for Dr. Jatinder Singh's support and the extension of the Aroma Mission. "We are grateful to Dr Jitender Singh, who has been supporting us unconditionally, and by extending Aroma Mission to its third instalment, he has given the much-required boost to the lavender farmers," said Bagban.

The 'Farmers Scientists Interaction Meet' in Bhaderwah marks a pivotal step in the journey to harness the full potential of lavender cultivation and value addition. With the collaborative efforts of the scientific community and dedicated farmers, the aroma of success is spreading far beyond Bhaderwah, promising a more prosperous and aromatic future for the region.