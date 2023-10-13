Lavender cultivation takes centre stage at Farmers Scientists Interaction Meet in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Oct 13: In a remarkable effort to encourage the value addition of lavender crops and expand cultivation beyond Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah valley, often hailed as the "Capital of Lavender in India," the Ministry of Science and Technology, through CSIR-IIIM (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine), organised a 'Farmers Scientists Interaction Meet' in Bhaderwah today.
The day-long event brought together an eclectic group of participants, including lavender cultivators from the Bhaderwah Valley, local start-ups, entrepreneurs, and visiting farmers from the Udhampur district. The meeting was held at the prestigious Lal-Ded Auditorium of Bhaderwah Campus, showcasing the commitment of both the scientific community and farmers to the growth of lavender cultivation.
SP Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma, graced the event as the chief guest, and Nodal Scientist of Aroma Mission CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Supla Gupta, presided over the function. The gathering primarily aimed to inspire farmers to venture into value addition of the lavender crop, further enhancing their income and the economic prospects of the region.
Dr Supla Gupta, while addressing the attendees, highlighted the objectives of the Aroma Mission's Phase 3.
"Under phase 3 of Aroma Mission, our primary aim is to provide basic training to the farmers and encourage them to adopt value addition of lavender by venturing into the making of soaps, incense sticks, room fresheners, lavender tea, and more," said Dr Gupta.
The Bhaderwah region alone boasts 2,100 farmers involved in lavender cultivation, tending to approximately 1,800 hectares of land. With the newfound emphasis on value addition, the mission aspires to expand lavender cultivation beyond the confines of Bhaderwah Valley. To achieve this, dozens of nurseries have been established across Bhaderwah Valley, serving as the foundation for this agricultural expansion.
The gathering witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from the farmers and entrepreneurs who showed a keen interest in exploring value-added opportunities for lavender. They expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitender Singh, for initiating the third edition of the Aroma Mission.
Touqeer Bagban, a young entrepreneur from Bhaderwah, voiced his appreciation for Dr. Jatinder Singh's support and the extension of the Aroma Mission. "We are grateful to Dr Jitender Singh, who has been supporting us unconditionally, and by extending Aroma Mission to its third instalment, he has given the much-required boost to the lavender farmers," said Bagban.
The 'Farmers Scientists Interaction Meet' in Bhaderwah marks a pivotal step in the journey to harness the full potential of lavender cultivation and value addition. With the collaborative efforts of the scientific community and dedicated farmers, the aroma of success is spreading far beyond Bhaderwah, promising a more prosperous and aromatic future for the region.