Leading travel agents on FAM trip in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: The Orchard Retreat & Spa has facilitated 16 Leading Travels agents to promote Kashmir. This is the first of its familiarization trips planned for the year 2022.
As per the statement, the purpose of this FAM trip is to promote the destination and showcase the unique experiences in Kashmir with a specific focus on family, safety, and affordability. ìIt also aims to highlight the stringent safety measures undertaken in the J&K in relation to COVID-19 and to ensure Kashmir is a safe haven for travelers.
These leading travel agents team arrived today from Maharashtra, India with the aim to promote Kashmir with supporting coverage in their respective travel associations in Maharashtra and across. The Entire FAM is organized by Wayn Tours & Fortune Holidays,î it reads.
The FAM group is hosted by other top-class hotels in Kashmir to start with The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Radisson Group ñ J&K, Regenta by Orchid, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Shaw Inn.