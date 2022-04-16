Leaf Miner pest: Horticulture Department issues advisory for farmers

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat along with VC SKUAST-K today visited Zainapora Shopian.
They were accompanied by Director Research SKUAST-K, Scientist from SKUAST-K, Chief Horticulture Officer Shopian and Bandipora, Farm Manager, Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD) Zainpora and other officers of the Department of Horticulture.
The team visited ACHD Zainpora and adjoining areas in connection with the previous year’s infestation of Leaf Miner pest in the area.
The team extensively visited the departmental farm and adjoining areas and showed its satisfaction over the control measures taken by the department at the departmental farm and likewise advised the orchardists to replicate the same model in their fields to eradicate the pest.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG advised the orchardists not to panic and assured full cooperation of the department. He further directed the field functionaries to utilize all means of extension like awareness camps, posters, print, electronic, and social media to aware the farmers about the managemental practices for controlling the pest.
Moreover, the affected areas were advised to strictly adhere to the following management practices for control of the pest.
The Orchardists were advised to regularly monitor and survey their orchards and accordingly report to the department about the severity of the infestation and update the same through the mobile application ‘Apple Doc’ which can be downloaded from google play store.
They were further advised to install yellow sticky traps around the trunk of apple trees. Besides, Pheromones traps should also be installed on a large scale in the area.
For chemical control of the pest, the orchardists were advised to spray any one of the following at 15 days intervals. Deltamethrin 2.8 EC@100 ml/100 litre of water (or) Chlorpyriphos 50% + Cypermethrin 5% @125ml/100 litre of water.
The DG further advised the orchardists to follow the advisory in letter and spirit and none should skip the spray as it will defeat the purpose of eradicating the pest. He further added that any laxity will invite legal action.