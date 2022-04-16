Leaf Miner pest: Horticulture Department issues advisory for farmers

Moreover, the affected areas were advised to strictly adhere to the following management practices for control of the pest.

The Orchardists were advised to regularly monitor and survey their orchards and accordingly report to the department about the severity of the infestation and update the same through the mobile application ‘Apple Doc’ which can be downloaded from google play store.

They were further advised to install yellow sticky traps around the trunk of apple trees. Besides, Pheromones traps should also be installed on a large scale in the area.