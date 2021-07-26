Leave no seat vacant in ITIs: Samoon to officers

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today stressed on the officers of the department not to leave any seat vacant in any of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). He asked them to start the admission process in these institutes early and aware people about the same using mass media.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SDD, Nazim Zia; Director SDD, Sudarshan Kumar; Secretary Technical Board, Firdous Itoo, ITI Superintendents, other officers and Industrial Chairpersons of these Institutes. Dr Samoon urged upon the officers to convince students to go for admissions in these institutes as there is a huge gap between the senior secondary pass outs and those opting for receiving higher education. He asked the officers to make these skill imparting institutions hub for producing the skilled workforce that has market utility and are in demand outside.

The Principal Secretary impressed upon these officers to look for starting courses that are relevant and job fetching. He asked them to assess the industrial needs and frame courses and curriculum as per it. He asked them to focus on making the students trained in the trades offered instead of merely issuing certificates to them. He advised them to shun the courses that have grown obsolete and redundant.

Dr Samoon asked the officers to conduct exams on time and also make results time bound. He advised them against the undue stretching of time period of courses. He asked them to establish placement cells under the Chairmanship of the industrial persons so that the pass outs are assisted in finding the jobs at the end of their course. He emphasized on conducting at least one placement drive each year by each ITI of the UT.