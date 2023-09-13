Led by PSU banks, Nifty closes above 20K for first time ever

While the Nifty 50 index climbed 76.8 points to close above the 20,000-mark at 20,070 for the first time ever, the BSE Sensex was up 245.86 points to close at 67,466 on Wednesday. Thirteen of the 15 Nifty sectoral indices ended in the green in Wednesday's session.

Lower deposit-to-credit ratio, focusing more on high-yield products, and introducing technology into PUS banks will all help the sector's banks attracting more investors by boosting profitability and fostering development, Vidwani said.

The CPI for India dropped to 6.83 per cent in August from 7.44 per cent in July. In addition, there was unexpected rise in industrial production to 5.7 per cent in July from 3.7 per cent in June.