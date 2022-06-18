Legal Traineeship Programme extended

Bukhari in the letter has mentioned the terms and conditions for the said Internship course, students are advised to apply through the departmental route only and no application is to be accepted if not forwarded through the proper channel. Bukhari said that this is first of its kind program wherein, law students of J&K would also get exposure to working with the Government of India’s offices at both the places Jammu and Srinagar and would learn the new aspects like Corporate Law and related compliances.