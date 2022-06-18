Legal Traineeship Programme extended

Srinagar, June 18: Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has accorded the approval to extend the tenure of the legal traineeship programme by another year for fresh law graduates and undergraduate law students.
A Letter was issued by Haamid Bukhari, AROC and Official Liquidator (Attached to High Court of J&K) dated 14th June 2022 to all the law schools and Universities within UT of J&K requesting them to nominate 4-5 law students for the said programme.
Bukhari in the letter has mentioned the terms and conditions for the said Internship course, students are advised to apply through the departmental route only and no application is to be accepted if not forwarded through the proper channel. Bukhari said that this is first of its kind program wherein, law students of J&K would also get exposure to working with the Government of India’s offices at both the places Jammu and Srinagar and would learn the new aspects like Corporate Law and related compliances.
"The development of Corporate Culture in J&K is very important and this should serve as the first step in the right direction. It is learnt that for the past two years, only the Law School University of Kashmir has been nominating students for the said programme and two successful batches culminated in their legal traineeship program in the years 2020 and 2021 respectively," it states.