Less than 1 in 3 startups that attract seed funding manage to raise follow-on funding

Out of the over 2,500 startups that had raised seed funding between 2015 and 2022, only 29 per cent (i.e., 734 companies) managed to raise a Series A round (typically the first round of institutional Venture Capital funding), the study titled 'Series A Landscape Report' found.

However, once a startup attracts a Series A round, its success ratio in raising subsequent rounds of capital improves quite significantly.