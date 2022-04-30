LG invites industry leaders to J&K for exploring business opportunities

Addressing the distinguished gathering of business leaders, the Lt Governor congratulated the award-winning family businesses and said that the award is a fitting tribute to traditional business families of the country, who have been serving as the backbone of India's prosperity. There is an emerging perception that new generation with their dynamism will add to the growing economic success, he added.

“There are many examples of such business families who with humble beginnings, hard work and honest relations have laid the foundations of future enterprises and nurtured the country's economy. They are the pioneer of the Indian economy and were vital in providing stability and strength to the development of the country before and after economic liberalization”, the Lt Governor said.