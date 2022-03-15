LG Sinha thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for 'progressive and futuristic' J&K budget

“Truly grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister for fulfilling the needs & aspirations of the people of J&K and to accelerate the pace of economic development. The budget will ensure equitable, sustainable, inclusive growth and more jobs”, the Lt Governor said in a statement.



The LG said the budget "builds upon the good performance of the last one year, meets all the challenges for which adequate provisions have been made particularly in the area of infrastructure development, facilitating investment & industrial growth & deepening grass-root democracy".

He said the J&K UT's budget 2022-23 "reflects the commitment of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for peace, progress & prosperity of J&K" saying it will "put in place social safety nets for last man in the queue, sufficient outlays for rural development, healthcare services, urban renewal missions, employment generation and youth initiatives".

"I am confident that the record Rs 1,12,950 crore budget and continued push for various flagship programmes of the Centre & UT will provide relief to all sections of the society - especially common man. Our focus on increasing the investment in agriculture & allied sector, inclusive growth has been clearly underlined," the LG said.

The LG said the budget "pays lot of emphasis on sustainable, equitable growth, more jobs, improving quality of life, education, strengthening the skill development, power sector, tourism, handicraft, tribal welfare, women empowerment & border areas development".

"Good governance, deepening grass-root democracy, accelerated development & inclusive growth, facilitating investment & industrial growth, infrastructure development for improving quality of life, Broadening Social Inclusion were among the focus areas of the Budget 2022-23".

Sinha said that the Union Government has "kept the provisions for various important initiatives having a greater impact on various sectors".

In the budget, an amount of Rs 7,750 crore has been provisioned under Jal Jeevan Mission for achieving the objective of 100% piped water supply to each household; Rs 357 crore for Solid Waste Management in two Municipal Corporations and 76 ULBs and Rs 1,313 crore for PRIs/ULBs.

Besides, Rs 200 crore at Rs10 crore each has been earmarked as ‘Development Fund’ for 20 DDCs and Rs 71.25 crore @ Rs 25 lakh each as ‘Development Fund’ for 285 BDCs while as Rs 1206 crore have been provisioned for Equity Component of Kiru and Ratle Power Projects under execution; Rs 200 crore for heritage preservation and development of sufi/religious sites; Rs 373 crore for Dal-Nageen lake Development and Conservation; Rs 120 crore have been earmarked for encouraging use of renewable energy (Solar Energy).

An amount of Rs 450 crore have been provisioned for GST re-imbursement to ensure timely reimbursement of claims even as a provision of Rs 200 crore has been kept for capitalization of the J&K Bank Ltd, Rs 20 crore for establishment of highway resting places; Rs 400 crore for CRIF roads, Rs 2400 crore for PMGSY roads and Rs 1000 crore for NABARD scheme and Rs 28 crore for maintenance of Mughal Road.

Special provisions have been kept for Women empowerment and welfare of farmers & tribal community with Rs 12 crore under Tejeswini scheme for empowerment of women and full UT share under NRLM to improve livelihood of women in rural areas, besides Rs 3 crore under Women Entrepreneurship Programme implemented by Women Development Corporation. Besides, Rs 100 crore have been provisioned for welfare of tribals which include construction of Tribal Hostels/Milk Villages/ Nomad Shelters/Libraries for Gujjars. Moreover, Rs 40 crore have been provisioned for saturation of Soil Health Cards, Krishi Radio & Krishi Helpline.

'Mera Gaon Swachh Gaon' cleanliness programme to be initiated in all villages during 2022-23: An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for Urban Infrastructure Fund to ensure expeditious supplementation of SBM 2.0; Rs 90 crore have been provisioned for Third Party Monitoring, improving rating in Good Governance Index, PPP Cell, VGF, setting up of Transaction Advisory Cell and consultancy; Rs 150 crore have been provisioned for development of new housing colonies; Rs 50 crore for construction of police housing colony and Rs 40 crore for relief and rehabilitation.

An amount of Rs 100 crore each has been kept for the festival and cinema/theatre (films) promotion; Rs 70 crore for new circuits including Mansar, Surinsar & Sufi Circuits, besides construction of Water Parks in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar and Rs 50 crore for retrieval of land under Roshni Act.

An amount of Rs 150 crore have been provisioned for Urban Renewal and Development Fund including Creation of City Sustainability Fund to promote/incentivize reforms such as Property Tax, Service Level Benchmarking, User Charges, Creation of Ward Sabhas, Public Disclosure. For Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, Rs 15 crore have been provisioned; besides Rs 600 crore kept under Border Area Development Programme; Rs 50 crore for Samridh Seema Yojana; Rs 100 crore have been provisioned under City Grants for JMC/SMC; Rs 200 crore for smart city projects; Rs 200 crore for procurement of Machinery and Equipments and Rs 400 crore for procurement of drugs in health sector; Rs 5 crore have been provisioned for insurance of passenger vehicles as part of Business Revival Package and Rs 25 crore as subsidy for replacement of old vehicles; Rs 10 crore have been provisioned for achieving end-to-end Digitization of Revenue Records, issuance of Land Pass Books/Devices for Patwaris.

A total of 8.93 lakh farmers are said to benefit by distribution of High Yielding Varieties/Hybrid seeds with an investment of Rs 23.97 crore while 36,000 farmers will be trained for capacity building with a provision of Rs. 27 crore. Around 16,960 farmers are expectedbe benefitted by covering over 15240 hectares area by providing infrastructure facilities with a provision of around Rs 55.80 crore.

An amount of Rs 81 cr has been earmarked for providing farm machinery to benefit 33,200 farmers and Rs 30 crore has been kept for restoration of irrigation for 8,670 hectare of land by maintenance of Field Channels.