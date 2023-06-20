LIC announces relaxations for victims of Biparjoy Cyclone

Srinagar, June 20: Chairperson, LIC, Siddhartha Mohanty announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Biparjoy cyclone.
A statement issued here said that "Thanks to pre-emptive actions taken, the loss of lives has been minimal, however, we are reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance."
"Nodal officers have been nominated at the Divisional level to liaison with the Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard. We have also created a portal link http://10.240.3.226/csTicket/scp/login.php for Online submission of Claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone."