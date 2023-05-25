LIC declares 30% interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share

Srinagar: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for its shareholders in a meeting held on Wednesday. LIC also posted its fourth-quarter earnings for FY23.
As per the regulatory filing, LIC recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
Also, LIC set July 21, 2023, as the record date to determine the eligibility for dividend payment.
The dividend is subject to declaration by Shareholders in AGM.
LIC's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on August 22, 2023. After the approval in this AGM, LIC will pay the final dividend for FY23.