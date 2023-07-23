LIC employees demand recruitment drive in valley

Srinagar: The Northern Zone Insurance Employees Association(NZIEA) Srinagar division convened a meeting of its general body on Sunday.

The meeting was convened to discuss various issues pertaining to the employees of LIC and public sector insurance sector as well.

The meeting was attended by divisional committee members from Jammu.

During the meeting the members vehemently opposed the government move to divest the LIC capital.

"The meeting also presents various proposals such as portability of agency force, reduction of commission and divestment of public sector," the handout reads.

The meeting was convened under the guidance of divisional president Fayaz Ahmad Gul while divisional secretary Pawan Gupta, Vice President Dinesh kumar and Amarjeet singh, Joint Secretary Syed Aadil Imam and other divisional committee members were present at the meeting.

"The members unanimously agreed that the present government is hell bent to snatch the rights of the workers achieved through long and fierce struggles of the working class of the country in the name of labour code bills," the handout reads.