LIC keen to re-enter mediclaim segment, awaiting regulatory clarity: Chairman

Globally, in most markets, life insurers sell health policies. Currently, there are 24.50 lakh life insurance agents in the country, while the there are only 3.60 lakh agents in the general and health insurance category. If life insurers are allowed into the health insurance sector, the number of agents will jump by 600 percent, increasing health insurance penetration significantly in the country.

However, according to industry watchers, there are some difficulties in the proposal. For instance, the claims department in a life insurer is oriented towards payment of the claim on death or policy maturity but health insurance claims are logged by around 7 per cent of the insured during the year.

But others counter that life insurers already have the necessary infrastructure in terms of distribution and policy servicing to offer these plans. In fact, this is an opportunity to further elevate the experience from what it was before 2016 when these policies were being offered by life insurers.