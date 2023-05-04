Business

LIC launches Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme

Representational Image
Representational ImageFile
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme with effect from May 2. This plan is a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Life, Group Savings Insurance product.

As per the statement, the plan helps to meet the employer’s obligation for Post-Retirement Medical Benefit to their employees. The plan also offers a fixed Life Cover Benefit (Sum Assured) to each member. Any employer willing to fund their Employees’ Benefit may adopt the scheme.

The plan is available for any employer with 50 or more employees. The product is an addition to the bouquet of LIC’s eleven Group products and one Group Accident Benefit, it said.

