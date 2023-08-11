LIC posts Rs 9,543.71 crore PAT in Q1, NPA goes down

In a regulatory filing, LIC said for the first quarter of FY24, it has earned a total net premium of Rs 98,362.75 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs.98,351.76 crore) and a net profit of Rs 9,543.71 crore (Rs 682.88 crore).

During the period under review, LIC had earned an investment income of Rs 90,309.37 crore (Rs 69,570.81 crore) and had paid benefits (claims, maturity proceeds) of Rs 74,844.54 crore (Rs 68,656.70 crore).