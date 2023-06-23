License requirement for agro-forestry based units: FCIK seeks exemption

Srinagar: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has demanded exemption from licenses for several categories of wood-based industrial units including those based on agro and farm forestry in J&K.

A statement said that the demand came up in a meeting of wood-based units held at the FCIK office under the chairmanship of President Shahid Kamili.

The members informed the meeting that there were several categories of wood-based units which only consumed the timber which was grown by farmers in their private land and had nothing to do with the coniferous and other species of timber grown in forests of J&K.

The meeting was informed that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had exempted several categories of wood-based industries including agro-forestry from the requirement of licenses as per a gazette notification of amendment to wood-based industries (Establishment and Regulation) Guidelines, 2016 amended further from time to time.

According to the members, these notifications exempted industries which used round logs or timber from species declared as agro-forestry, agriculture crops and several other species of wood from any licenses.

The members said that there were about 5000 units across Kashmir valley engaged in the manufacture of fruit boxes made from popular timber grown under agro or farm forestry and all these units do not use any timber derived from J&K’s government forests. The meeting was informed that these units provided direct employment to more than 50000 employees.