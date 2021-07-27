Limited-edition Pepsi cans unveiled

Srinagar: Beverage brand Pepsi® today launched a set oflimited-edition cansand a heartwarming ode as homage to ‘SherShaah’ of Kargil, Captain Vikram Batra and many other bravehearts, who led India to victory during one of country’s toughest battles.

The limited-edition cans are in rich hues of blue and gold featuring Pepsi®’s iconic‘Yeh Dil Maange More®’ slogan which was immortalized by Capt. Vikram Batra. The valiant soldier had chosen this slogan to signify his mission’s success and with this latest tribute, Pepsi® commemorates Capt. Batra and his team who eternalized the brand tagline and cemented it in Indian history.

The limited-edition cans also feature a QR code, through which consumers will be able to view Pepsi®’s heartwarming tribute to Capt. Vikram Batra.The powerful ode is narrated by Vishal Batra, the Kargil martyr’s identical twin brother. Through the video, Vishal Batra reminisces his life with his brother and his tale of heroism. The ode also captures milestones from Capt. Batra’s life – right from his early days of Passing Out Parade to the headlines he created by capturing Point 4875, a peak now immortalized in his memory as the Batra Top.

Speaking about the tribute, Vishal Batra said, “22 years ago, Vikram’s powerful voice rang out over a radio and inspired patriotism in Indians of all ages as he said ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.