Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017 and 2020: RBI panel report

New Delhi: There was a 12-fold increase in the volume of loan disbursement through digital mode by banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) between 2017 and 2020, a RBI panel report said.

According to the findings by a working group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), between 2017 and 2020, the quantum of loans disbursed, rose from Rs 11,671 crore to Rs 1,41,821 crore, i.e. a 12-fold rise.