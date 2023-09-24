Local entrepreneur turns Rafiabad area into thriving tourist destination

Rafiabad: Day-long Ladu-Ladoora summer festival organised by the Baramulla district administration on Wednesday evoked tremendous enthusiasm among the residents of Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As Deputy commissioner Baramulla announced the administration’s resolve to bring at least 20 places of the area on the tourist map which include the ambitious plan of promoting the religious tourism across the Baramulla district, a hope of better future and opportunities on a big canvas of tourism sector has started emerging among the locals especially among the unemployed youths.

Among unexplored tourist spots spread across the district include, Munddaji, Vijitop, Shranz, Drang, Rajpora Rampora, Parihaspora, and the Qazi Nag National Park. Besides promotion of religious tourism which include revered places like Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi Baramulla,Gurdwara at Parampilla, Tapyana sahib at Shalkote Rafiabad, Datta Mandir at Boniyar Uri, Baba Shakoor-U-Din, Baba Fareed shrine, Markazi Imam Bara Ahmadpora, and Sakhi Janbazwali shrine has taken center stage. Additionally, Meeras Mahal in Sopore, Eco Park Gulnar Park, and other scenic parks will be showcased as tranquil havens for relaxation and immersion in nature.