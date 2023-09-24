Local entrepreneur turns Rafiabad area into thriving tourist destination

Rafiabad: Day-long Ladu-Ladoora summer festival organised by the Baramulla district administration on Wednesday evoked tremendous enthusiasm among the residents of Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
As Deputy commissioner Baramulla announced the administration’s resolve to bring at least 20 places of the area on the tourist map which include the ambitious plan of promoting the religious tourism across the Baramulla district, a hope of better future and opportunities on a big canvas of tourism sector has started emerging among the locals especially among the unemployed youths.
Among unexplored tourist spots spread across the district include, Munddaji, Vijitop, Shranz, Drang, Rajpora Rampora, Parihaspora, and the Qazi Nag National Park. Besides promotion of religious tourism which include revered places like Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi Baramulla,Gurdwara at Parampilla, Tapyana sahib at Shalkote Rafiabad, Datta Mandir at Boniyar Uri, Baba Shakoor-U-Din, Baba Fareed shrine, Markazi Imam Bara Ahmadpora, and Sakhi Janbazwali shrine has taken center stage. Additionally, Meeras Mahal in Sopore, Eco Park Gulnar Park, and other scenic parks will be showcased as tranquil havens for relaxation and immersion in nature.
The Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district comprises around 77 villages and it is believed that the place was founded by the sufi saint from Syria, Khawja Muhammad Yousuf Shah, around 400 years back. Besides being the apple rich area of the Baramulla district, the Rafiabad area is immersed in nature, with its vast area covered with forests, lush green meadows and serpentine streams emerging from glaciers making the area the most untapped tourist area of the region.
Although neglected by successive regimes in the past, the current dispensation has been seriously involved in tapping the vast tourism potential of the area. The place if promoted by utilising all the resources is believed can be the trekkers’ haven.
Local enterprenuer's efforts grabbed attention
In 2008, Raja Sajad a local resident, well versed with the tracks of the area realised that the untapped potential of the area if explored will change the fortunes of the area.
Encouraged by a license, Raja Sajad started promoting the tourism potential of the area by uploading the videos and pictures of the unseen vast natural landscape, lush green meadows of Vijitop, Gabewar, Tulribal top Suiad waterfall which attracted the attention of people from different states of the country besides some international tourists start enquiring about the area.
“During the same time department of forests started to promote the area for trekkers and prepared some tracks for the visitors,” said Raja Sajad, the lone tourist guide of the area.
Realizing the lack of infrastructure for the visitors, Raja Sajad introduced the concept of “Home Stay” in the Ladu Ladoora village, a village known as base camp for adventure tourism to different alpines of the area.
“I converted my own house for the home stay and after receiving overwhelming response from the people of the country, I converted two more houses of my brothers for ‘Home Stay’ purpose,” added Raja Ajaz.
Despite changing weather conditions, Raja Ajaz in the last few years has successfully guided hundreds of tourists which include 650 tourists this year alone besides a group of tourists from Thailand. These tourists had been mesmerised by the virgin tracks of the area which lead to some of the unmatched landscapes besides lush green meadows and glaciers of the area.
Providing employment opportunities to once known timber smugglers
The efforts of Raja Sajad to promote the untapped tourism potential of the area paved the way for employment for scores of youths who were earlier involved in timber smuggling. These youths who work as pony walas earn a decent living. “Once timber smugglers are now protectors of forests,” said Raja Sajad with great pride. These pony walas carry loads of tourists to the high altitudes and earn an excellent living.
With vast experience as tourist guide and well versed with the local dense forests, Sajad believes the area has much more to offer.
He said the Satarwan spot in the upper Rafiabad area has a revered shrine of a Sufi saint. He said the place is often visited by so many people from different areas of north Kashmir. Besides a fishing pond and facility for boating is available there, however, if a road from Ladua village to Satarwan of 2.5 km is constructed, the visitors especially students and common people can have a different experience of nature blended with entertaining avenues.
Raja Sajad believes that the tourism potential of the area, if fully explored, can transform not only Rafiabad but also the entire Baramulla district. He envisions connecting Satarwan, which houses a revered shrine, with a road to provide easier access to visitors, including schoolchildren and the elderly. He also suggests constructing sitting benches made up of natural trees which have fallen down over the years and are lying in abundance along the route for trekkers to rest.
Enchanting places like Vijitop, with its lush greenery and moderate climate, is nature’s gift for travelers. Additionally, places like Tapyana Sahib Gurdwara, a revered Sikh shrine, should be promoted to attract visitors from India, Canada, and Australia.