Lockdowns wreak havoc on Kashmir’s economy: KCCI

President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement urged the administration to keep the livelihood of the business community in mind before taking any future decisions about lockdowns.

“Government needs to tackle the situation in consultation with traders/industry/ business community. As the successive pandemic-triggered lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the economy, after the receding of the second wave, the businesses had started to resuscitate. But much to the dismay of stakeholders, the lockdown came again to haunt.”