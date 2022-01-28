Lockdowns wreak havoc on Kashmir’s economy: KCCI

Srinagar, Jan 28: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries today said that the fresh lockdowns have adversely impacted the livelihood of daily wagers, the business community.
President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement urged the administration to keep the livelihood of the business community in mind before taking any future decisions about lockdowns.
“Government needs to tackle the situation in consultation with traders/industry/ business community. As the successive pandemic-triggered lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the economy, after the receding of the second wave, the businesses had started to resuscitate. But much to the dismay of stakeholders, the lockdown came again to haunt.”
“The years of lockdowns have pushed the business community to the wall and they are reeling under tremendous stress,” he said adding the biz community is staring at financial instability.
“Government should ensure that people adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and the protocol is followed strictly. Lockdowns cannot be the first solution or perhaps are not a solution as it does more harm than good.”
“The business community ensures support to the administration in implementing proper Covid protocol,” he said.
“In times like these, when the financial instability is marring the community, we request the government to come out with certain packages for the business community in the prevailing circumstances.”
President, KCCI urged Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to intervene and demanded a financial sustenance package for the businesses community.