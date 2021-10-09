Loom Solar introduces EMI option

According to a statement issued here, as the festive season is all set to knock, the customers also are gearing up to make their sort after purchase of various household items, utility appliances, gifts for friends and family also things that become more pronounced are home loans, car loans, EMIs on various products etc. It’s time to celebrate make the long-awaited purchase.

Amod Anand, Co-Founder and Director, Loom Solar says, "EMI loan option is available across segments like homes, cars, consumer durables, phones etc. that are basis certain well-oiled process. When it comes to EMI/ loan for solar power plants the processes are yet to become more inclusive. EMI for rooftop solar needs constant hand-holding by an expert for the homeowner to manage the entire process. This festive season, we at Loom Solar, have chosen to step up and be available for this need of homeowners. Our team continues to work relentlessly to help our customers opting for loan / EMI options.”

The average cost of installing 1 kilowatt of off-grid solar system (Solar System with batteries) is around Rs. 1 lakh, but paying such an amount at once is sometimes not possible. In today's time, people buy mobile phones, cars, houses, TVs, fridges on EMI, in which they pay money through monthly instalments. Similarly, the solar system is also available on EMI and same can be calculated and availed at www.loomsolar.com/blogs/calculator/emi-loan-calculator. If someone wishes to buy a 1 KW solar system on EMI, they can get solar installed at their home by depositing just Rs. 7000/- and then equated monthly instalments of the same for 12 months.For this, the customer needs to have a valid Credit Card, Debit Card, or Bank Account.