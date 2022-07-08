'Lower price of edible oil by Rs 15'

New Delhi, July 8: In view of the international prices of imported edible oils seeing a downward trend, the Centre has directed leading edible oil associations to ensure a reduction in the MRP of edible oils by Rs 15 with immediate effect, officials said on Friday.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, has also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way.
During a meeting on Wednesday, it was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufacturers/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis. "Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices," said an official.