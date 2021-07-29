LS passes AERA bill without debate

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill which seeks to encourage smaller airports to expand air connectivity to relatively remote and far-flung areas.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed without a debate amid din created by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue.

Moving the bill for passage and consideration, Civil Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to provide aviation services to all the people.