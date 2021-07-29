LS passes AERA bill without debate
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill which seeks to encourage smaller airports to expand air connectivity to relatively remote and far-flung areas.
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed without a debate amid din created by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue.
Moving the bill for passage and consideration, Civil Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to provide aviation services to all the people.
Under the Udaan scheme, the minister said, the government has started air services from several smaller cities such as Darbhanga, Belgaum in Kartnataka, Jharsuguda in Odisha, Jagdalpur, and Hubli.
"The government thinks that new airports should be built. There are 128 airports ... our thinking is that in the coming days, India should play a leadership role for the world in the sector," he said.
According to the bill, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 provides for the establishment of an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority to regulate tariff and other charges for the aeronautical services rendered at airports and to monitor performance standards of airports.